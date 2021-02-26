'I Think Some People Need a Little Jesus in Their Life': Lankford Reads Religious Liberty Riot Act at CPAC

Faith is a central point in this year's Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) taking place in Florida this weekend.

On Friday, Oklahoma Republican Sen. James Lankford spoke about America's freedom of religion and stood tall for our religious liberties.

"In the words of James Madison, your religious opinions are 'a property of particular value'. Your faith is your property, not the government's property. It's like your car, your house, or your Browning 12 gauge. It is your property. The problem is, not everyone believes that," he said.

Lankford tweeted, "In America, we can live our faith. Liberal professors and left-wing politicians can't push faith out of the public view because they don't like it, we have a First Amendment. Your faith is yours, not the governments."

In America we can live our faith. Liberal professors and left-wing politicians can’t push faith out of the public view because they don’t like it, we have a First Amendment. Your faith is yours, not the governments. pic.twitter.com/q8oYoXTHpd — Sen. James Lankford (@SenatorLankford) February 26, 2021

"Last Sunday when I went to church - yes, I know, I went to church during a time of COVID, which shows I live in Oklahoma, not California where you can go to swanky restaurants but not to church. I even dared to sing in church, contrary to California doctrine," he said, taking a jab at left-wing Gov. Gavin Newsom who banned churchgoers from singing to God while he allowed himself to attend an unmasked party at an upscale restaurant.

"Last Sunday, when I gathered with people at church and talked about the goodness of God, it was good for my soul," Lankford continued.

"Quite frankly, the whole world seems to be gripey. Do you notice we're getting gripey lately? I think some people need a little Jesus in their life," he said as the audience cheered.

***Start Your Day with CBN News QuickStart!!! Go here to sign up for QuickStart and other CBN News emails to ensure you keep receiving news from a Christian Perspective.***

"A week ago, I could sit alone and I could read Psalm 46 which says: 'God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in a time of trouble, therefore I will not fear though the earth give way and the mountains fall into the heart of the sea'. You know why I could sit and read that? Because I'm an American. That's why I could sit and read that."

"We can live our faith. The in-group in society doesn't get to define who can and who cannot have faith, what their faith would look like in public or in private," he said.

"Liberal professors, left-wing politicians can't push faith out of public view because they don't like it. We have a First Amendment. We don't have to submit to the in-crowd's secular humanism," Lankford said.

"Your faith is YOUR property," he emphasized.

The annual CPAC, hosted by the Conservative Action Union, is attended by activists and elected officials. Usually held in the Washington, D.C. area, this year CPAC is in Florida, largely to avoid coronavirus restrictions.

Later this weekend, all eyes will be on former President Trump's hotly-anticipated speech - his first since leaving office.

***As certain voices are censored and free speech platforms shut down, be sure to sign up for CBN News emails and the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving news from a Christian Perspective.***