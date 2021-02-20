'It Was a Big Jesus Fest': Texas Church Becomes Emergency Shelter During Winter Storm

One Texas church has transformed its sanctuary into an emergency shelter to help serve the needs of residents impacted by the recent winter weather crisis.

Pastor Troy Brewer with Open Door Church in Burleson, Texas is leading the urgent effort to house hundreds of families while providing them with food and other much-needed resources.

Along with the help of other local churches, public safety professionals, and volunteers, nearby residents have been blessed during this extremely difficult time.

Pastor Brewer told CBN News that emergency measures were put into action on Feb. 14 after he rented two generators to run the church.

"We were the only building in the city that had power," he said. "Everybody that was stuck at their house with nothing so we came to them."

And Open Door Church worked with a local Jeep club to transport families to the shelter.

"We've housed hundreds of families," Pastor Brewer told CBN News. "It's been a blessed mess and it's still chaotic but we have cots, we're feeding people, there's programs for the kids, and we brought people here from retirement communities after partnering with a local Jeep club."

Pastor Brewer pointed out that he's also seen God mend the brokenhearted this past week.

"Many salvations this week, we had healings, we saw the power of God move in a crazy cool way," he explained. "We saw families restored. It was a big Jesus fest."

The pastor said doctors and nurses even came to the shelter to treat people with immediate needs.

Additionally, Open Door's food bank has been busy passing out groceries.

"Our Open Door Food Bank has been able to give away all our groceries to those who came this morning. We blessed 1,425 people with 60,000 pounds of food! Praise Jesus! Thank you all for helping us get the word out. It was a blessing to bless others!"

In a Facebook post, Open Door Church wrote that people should reflect on the good things that have happened since last Sunday and thank our Heavenly Father for His endless love.

"We hope when you think about this last week in North Texas, instead of thinking about what went wrong, you rejoice about all the things that went right. We hope you will see Jesus in the way people come together, despite background or race, without an agenda, both church and government...united for the same cause."

"We hope you see the joy that was in the midst of the tragedy and focus on a nation united, that cares for their people and loves their God. When you think about this past storm, our desire is that you saw Jesus in the midst of it, walking above it and looking at you...well pleased."

