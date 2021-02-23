'I've Been Blessed': Good Samaritans Offered These Incredible Acts of Kindness During TX Winter Crisis

While Texans continue to recover from the catastrophic winter storm that struck on Feb. 14 leaving millions without power, food, or water, several good Samaritans have found ways to serve their neighbors in need.

With no electricity or heat at home, Raymond Garcia from Houston went to multiple houses within his community last week to help residents shut off their water and fix burst pipes, KTRK-TV reports.

Garcia, who recently lost his mother to COVID, felt inspired to return the kindness that others had shown him following his loss.

"My mom always taught me if you help and give to people, God will always bless you," he said. "And you know what, I've been blessed."

Max Bozeman II owns the Greasy Spoon Soulfood Bistro in Houston and knows first-hand the importance of asking people for help during difficult times. His restaurant was hit by COVID-19 so he wanted to give back to residents lacking basic necessities.

He coordinated a food and water drive, then gave away more than $7,000 last week to people affected by the storm.

"We're going through so much as a city," Bozeman told KTRK-TV. "And we've come out of it. Because tomorrow is always good."

"Next time, when we go through something, we can look back at this moment and say it was hard but we persevered and we got through it so we can get through it again," he added.

And last Wednesday, one man was labeled a "food angel" for giving away hundreds of dollars to people waiting in line at a Foodarama in Houston.

The grocery store lost power and could no longer accept card payments from customers so the unidentified citizen started handing out $20 to everyone.

Jason Spenser, public affairs director for the Harris County Sheriff's, tweeted about the incredible act of kindness.

"I'd estimate he gave away at least $500 before hopping into his pickup in the freezing rain. So, on behalf of everyone who got to witness the grocery store staff and the Foodarama Angel in action today, 'Thank you.' God bless Houston. We live in a city of beautiful people."

And the best thing is the @foodaramatx social media people haven’t done anything to publicize this post. Too busy getting work done. They probably just have a guy who does social media in addition to actual work. Love it. — Jason Spencer (@JSpencer_HCSO) February 18, 2021

These kind gestures reveal that even when confronted with adversity, we can still show compassion and God's grace toward others.

