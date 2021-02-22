Matthew McConaughey Announces Benefit to Help Rebuild Texas and to 'Take Care of Those in Need'

Actor Matthew McConaughey announced Sunday on social media that he's planning a virtual benefit in the next two weeks to benefit fellow Texans directly affected by the brutal winter weather and blackouts in the Lone Star State.

"As most of you know my home state of Texas was just hit with the worst winter storm it's had in the last 70 years. It left a whole lot of people without power, without water, and without a whole lot of basic necessities," McConaughey said in a short video posted to Instagram titled "We're Texas."

"And while most of the power is thankfully being restored, the busted waterlines from hospitals to so many homes have left so many Texans without the bare necessities they need to survive," he explained. "Camila and I are presently working with some wonderful organizations on the ground in Texas, but we know help is going to be needed for a while."

"That's why Camila, the Just Keep Livin Foundation, are working to put together a virtual benefit within the next two weeks to directly help the necessary long-term effort to rebuild Texas and to take care of those in need," McConaughey said. "So stay tuned on my IG for updates. I'll get them to you as soon as I get them."

McConaughey said he would be making daily posts "letting people know how to keep safe during this time. Find resources, help volunteer and support others as well as provide checklists to ensure that you are doing all you can and need to do to stabilize, rebuild, and get back to living."

The Academy Award-winning actor also reminded people to check on their neighbors.

"Go knock on a door," he said. "Go, volunteer. If you're a have, please help out a have-not. There's a bunch of them in your neighborhood, across the street, wherever you can get to. It is needed, please do."

The JK Livin Foundation was founded by McConaughey and his wife Camila to empower high school students by providing them with the tools to lead active lives and make healthy choices for a better future, according to the foundation's website.

Like other celebrities, McConaughey is known for doing good deeds around his home state. In April of 2020, the couple supplied thousands of masks to police and firefighters in Austin, where they live with their three children, according to the website web24news.

In May, they personally distributed 110,000 masks to rural Texas hospitals provided by automobile maker Lincoln. The actor and his family also hosted a virtual bingo night for residents under quarantine at a Texas senior living facility, according to Fox News.

As CBN News has previously reported, McConaughey was raised a Christian, but he drifted away from his faith as he became a Hollywood star. He says it was his wife Camila's faith that brought him back to God.

"Let's go make a covenant, with you, me, and God," McConaughey said he told his wife before they were married.

The actor has been more vocal about his faith in recent years.

In his acceptance speech for Best Actor at the Oscars in 2014, he publicly thanked God in front of millions of people.

"First off I want to thank God because He's the one I look up to," McConaughey said. "He's graced my life with opportunities which I know are not of my hand or any other humankind."

EDITOR'S NOTE: In reporting about high-profile individuals who may be taking steps to seek God, CBN does not endorse past or current behavior that may not honor the Word of God. We are simply reporting positive developments in their spiritual journey. As always, we encourage our readers to pray for anyone and everyone in the news, that the fruit of God would grow in all of our lives.

***As certain voices are censored and free speech platforms shut down, be sure to sign up for CBN News emails and the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving news from a Christian Perspective.***