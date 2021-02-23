Mike Pompeo Joins American Center for Law and Justice, Will Appear on Daily Live Program 'Sekulow'

Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has joined the American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ) as senior counsel for global affairs.

In addition to Pompeo, ACLJ recently welcomed former Acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell to the organization, serving as special advisor for National Security and Foreign Policy.

The announcement of Pompeo's appointment was made on Monday by ACLJ Executive Director Jordan Sekulow.

"Secretary Pompeo is joining the ACLJ as of today, and will be appearing regularly on our daily radio and streaming program, Sekulow," he said. "Secretary Pompeo brings unique and unparalleled experience in foreign policy, diplomacy, and leadership to his role with the ACLJ."

Pompeo praised the ACLJ's work, saying in a statement, "There's no other organization that can replace it."



"The ACLJ occupies a very special space. There are lots of other places that do lots of important work for America, but the ACLJ has taken up a lane which is irreplaceable," he explained. "It fights every day and always, whether that's in litigation or in the communication space or just laying down good policies for the United States that preserve, promote, and protect American democracy and protect human life, that have a fundamental understanding about the dignity of every human being. There's no organization that can replace it, and the work that the ACLJ does matters."

Pompeo made his first appearance on Monday's edition of Sekulow, a nationally syndicated radio program providing analysis of today's political and legal landscape with elected officials and conservative leaders. The show airs live each weekday at 12:00 PM Eastern on over 1,000 stations plus SiriusXM, with a Live video stream on Facebook, YouTube, and ACLJ.org.

Before joining the ACLJ, Pompeo led the U.S. State Department as Secretary of State under President Trump. Prior to that position, Pompeo served as the director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

Pompeo also served four terms in Congress, representing Kansas' 4th District. During his tenure, he served on the House Intelligence Committee, as well as the Energy and Commerce Committee and House Select Benghazi Committee.

After graduating first in his class at the United States Military Academy at West Point, Pompeo served as a U.S. Army tank platoon leader and then cavalry officer and squadron maintenance officer in West Germany prior to the fall of the Berlin Wall.

After retiring from active duty at the rank of Captain, Pompeo graduated from Harvard Law School, having been an editor of the Harvard Journal of Law & Public Policy and the Harvard Law Review. He then worked as a lawyer in a D.C. firm and also served for over a decade as CEO of an aerospace company he co-founded before running for Congress.

"Secretary Pompeo has been appearing with the ACLJ for nearly ten years, from his early days as a freshman Congressman," Sekulow said. "He will be an incredible asset to our team and we're delighted to have him on board."

"With the changes that are taking place in this new administration, changes that will be inconsistent with the values that the people of the ACLJ community care about so deeply, this organization is needed," Pompeo added. "The ACLJ today is needed now more than ever, and that's why I am so thrilled to be a small part of this really important organization."

The American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ), focuses on the preservation and defense of constitutional rights. It is based in Washington, D.C. For more information, visit https://aclj.org.

