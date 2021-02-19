Power Restored to 2M in Texas, but 13M Still Facing a Water Crisis: 'Dangerously Low on Water'

The winter storm crisis is stretching into another day in Texas as the state faces another day of extreme cold. And on top of that, millions of people are facing a water crisis and must boil water to drink.

Power has now been restored to nearly two million homes across the Lone Star State, but 325,000 businesses and homes remain in the dark.

The winter weather is being blamed for the deaths of more than three dozen people. Hospitals around Texas are relying on generators to keep the lights on and medical equipment running.

President Joe Biden says the federal government is standing by to help. He declared states of emergency in Texas, Oklahoma and other states that have been hit hard by the winter storms.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says "they aren't out of the woods yet" and have already begun to make sure this doesn't happen again. "That starts with reforming the agency in charge of electric reliability in Texas," Abbott said.

The weather also led to a political problem for Sen. Ted Cruz who came back to the U.S. after he was caught on camera leaving for Cancun, Mexico with his family. He now calls the trip a mistake, saying his daughters asked to go on a trip with friends, and he went with them because he wanted to be a good dad.

"I certainly regret that this has become a distraction at a time when so many Texans are hurting and frustrated," Cruz said.

In addition to the crippling power outages, 13 million Texans, about half of the state's population, also lack clean water. State authorities ordered seven million people to boil tap water before drinking it because the record cold weather damaged infrastructure and pipes.

"We're running dangerously low on water," said Houston resident Julie Crawford.

CBN'S Operation Blessing is on the ground to help meet some of that need. Crews unloaded cases of supplies in Dallas and Cleveland, Texas including water, blankets, hand sanitizers, and more.

Photo: Operation Blessing is working with the City of Dallas Office of Emergency Management to deliver emergency supplies.

The help is critical because the problems have been so widespread. As of Thursday afternoon, more than 1,000 Texas Public Water Systems had reported disruptions due to the weather.

If you would like to help send disaster relief supplies to neighbors in need, visit Operation Blessing's Disaster Relief site for more information.

Because of YOUR support, Operation Blessing's U.S. Disaster Relief team is working to assist winter storm victims in #Texas and we stand ready to help as needs arise. Please keep the state of Texas in your prayers. #LiveYourFaithhttps://t.co/xalZiLal5H — Operation Blessing (@operationbless) February 18, 2021

