Prayers Requested for Crenshaw Christian Center Founder Frederick K.C. Price as He Battles COVID-19

CBN News has learned televangelist Frederick K.C. Price, the founder of Los-Angeles based Crenshaw Christian Center (CCC), is fighting against a battle of COVID-19 that has affected his heart, lungs, and kidneys.

Baltimore Scott, a minister at the Crenshaw Christian Center, posted a letter to Facebook recently calling for worldwide prayer for Price's complete restoration. Titled "A Call to Prayer for Apostle Price," the post said: "Today, I am calling on all members and friends of Crenshaw Christian Center New York and on everyone everywhere who has been touched by the teaching of Apostle Frederick K.C. Price to join in a worldwide prayer for the Apostle as he faces the health challenges posed by COVID-19."

"Specifically, we need to pray for the complete restoration of Apostle's lungs, heart and kidneys and any other parts of his body that are now under attack as he remains in the hospital," Scott continued. "This morning in prayer, I called on Father God to remember his faithful son and servant, Frederick K.C. Price and the beacon of light and truth in teaching the Word that Apostle has been to the body of Christ and to the world."

"I said that our church family, the Body of Christ and the world need Apostle Price more than ever to remain with us as that true beacon of the Father's Word and example of integrity and truth the world needs so badly now," Scott concluded.

Last month, Prices' son Pastor Frederick Price, Jr., wished his father a happy 89th birthday on social media.



"As many of you know, my parents both tested positive for COVID-19. Once the frustration and annoyance passed, I reminded myself of their faith and the many challenges they've overcome."

Frederick K.C. Price and his wife Betty have been married for 67 years.

The elder Price founded the CCC in 1973. The church meets in the 10,000-seat FaithDome. In 1978, Price's Ever Increasing Faith Ministries (EIFM) began broadcasting in five major television markets. The television ministry soon went global, according to the church's website.

Price is the author of more than 50 books on faith, healing, prosperity, and the Holy Spirit. Besides his church, Price also founded several schools for ministry and formal education at the CCC campus, including the Frederick K.C. Price III Christian Schools (preschool to 12th grade); the Ministry Training Institute; a CCC Correspondence School; the Frederick K.C. Price School of the Bible; and the Apostle Price Ministry Training Center.

