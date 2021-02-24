'Release a Great Awakening': Regent University Hosts National Collegiate Day of Prayer - Watch Livestream Thursday

ABOVE: Dr. Gerson Moreno-Riano, Regent University's executive vice president for Academic Affairs, appeared on the Wednesday afternoon edition of CBN's Newswatch to talk about the focus for National Collegiate Day of Prayer. Newswatch is seen weekdays on the CBN News Channel.

On Thursday, Regent University will host the National Collegiate Day of Prayer for over 4,000 college campuses across the United States. The event is a united, multi-generational day of prayer for revival and awakening on college campuses in America.

The Collegiate Day of Prayer event will be live-streamed from 8:00 pm to 10:00 pm Eastern from the campus of Regent University in Virginia Beach, Virginia. The event will include powerful praise and worship, intercessory prayer, and many renowned speakers.

Thousands of campus ministries, churches, and individuals across America are expected to participate through live-streamed video and breakout sessions to pray for more than 4,000 college campuses.

During an interview on the Wednesday afternoon edition of CBN's Newswatch, Dr. Gerson Moreno-Riano, Regent University's executive vice president for Academic Affairs, said the goal of the virtual event was to bring together thousands of students, faculty, and families together to pray for the students and colleges and universities of America for revival.

"Some of the greatest revivals in our country began in college campuses," Moreno-Riano explained. "And we think universities are pivotal to the future of our country and its students are pivotal obviously. So we want to pray for the Lord to go a great work in the hearts and minds of all of us and in our students, faculty, and staff throughout America."

Dr. Bob Bakke, the executive producer of The Collegiate Day of Prayer and The National Day of Prayer, pointed out that united prayer bridges the gap between a great need and a great awakening.

"A humble recognition of great need combined with great faith in Christ always awakens united prayer," said Bakke. "Biblically and historically, united prayer has always been the means of grace to bridge the gap between a great need and a great awakening. This generation needs our unified prayers."

Evangelist Lou Engle, the founder of The Call, said this event will lead to a great number of souls being saved.

"God is stirring up a movement of prayer across America that will release a great awakening and an unprecedented harvest of souls. The Collegiate Day of Prayer is one of these national movements," said Engle. "More than a meeting and more than an event, the Collegiate Day of Prayer is a call to the body of Christ to stand in prayer for the college campuses of our nation and the future of the next generation."

Watch the Collegiate Day of Prayer 2021 Promo Below:

Founded in 1978, Regent University has more than 11,000 students studying on its 70-acre campus in Virginia Beach, and online around the world. The university offers associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees from a Christian perspective in 135+ areas of study including business, communication and the arts, counseling, cybersecurity, divinity, education, government, law, leadership, nursing, healthcare, and psychology.

The university is ranked among top national universities (U.S. News & World Report, 2020), and is one of only 23 universities nationally to receive an "A" rating for its comprehensive liberal arts core curriculum.

