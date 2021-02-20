Trump to Speak at 2021 CPAC Conference in First Public Appearance Since Leaving Office

Former President Donald Trump is set to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Florida next week.

This would mark his first public appearance since leaving office.

CPAC begins Thursday, Feb. 25th, and Trump is scheduled to speak the following Sunday.

Fox News reports that the former president will highlight future plans for the Republican Party and conservative causes, and criticize President Biden's "disastrous amnesty and border policies."

The former president intends to continue in politics and is telling his supporters that the MAGA movement remains strong.

"Our historic, patriotic and beautiful movement to Make America Great Again (MAGA) has only just begun," he said in a statement last week. "In the months ahead I have much to share with you, and I look forward to continuing our incredible journey together to achieve American greatness for all of our people. There has never been anything like it!"

