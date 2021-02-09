TX GOP Rep. Ron Wright Becomes 1st Sitting Member of Congress to Die From COVID

Republican Rep. Ron Wright (TX) became the first sitting member of Congress to die after contracting COVID.

Dallas News reports that the 67-year-old, who had been battling lung cancer, passed away on Sunday. He tested positive for the coronavirus last month.

"Congressman Wright will be remembered as a constitutional conservative. He was a statesman, not an ideologue," according to a statement released by Wright's office. "Ron and Susan dedicated their lives to fighting for individual freedom, Texas values, and above all, the lives of the unborn."

"As friends, family, and many of his constituents will know, Ron maintained his quick wit and optimism until the very end. Despite years of painful, sometimes debilitating treatment for cancer, Ron never lacked the desire to get up and go to work, to motivate those around him, or to offer fatherly advice."

House Republicans tweeted Monday, "We are mourning the devastating loss of Congressman Ron Wright. He dedicated his life to serving his community, Texas's 6th congressional district, and our nation. Please join us in praying for Congressman Wright's family, staff, and loved ones."

Wright is survived by his wife Susan; daughter Rachel; sons Derek and Justin; brother Gary; and nine grandchildren.

The sad news comes just one month after Louisiana's newest Republican member of Congress, 41-year-old Like Letlow, died from COVID-19 complications. Letlow succumbed to the illness five days before he was to be sworn in.

Meanwhile, the overall number of new COVID cases in the U.S. has dropped substantially, falling to their lowest level in three months.

And the drive to vaccinate Americans is gaining speed, as nearly one in ten Americans have now received at least one shot. Only about three percent of the population has been fully vaccinated.

Now the big concern has become the rapid spread of the new variations of the virus that have come from the United Kingdom, Brazil, and South Africa.

