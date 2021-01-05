5-Year-Old Girl Handcrafts 200 New Year's Cards for Nursing Home Residents

A five-year-old girl from New York who learned about helping people in need is warming hearts with her incredible act of kindness.

Aryana Chopra from Binghamton had a lesson on generosity in her kindergarten class. Afterward, she got the idea to handcraft 200 cards for local nursing home residents.

"I got an idea for making cards for the people in the nursing home who cannot go out and meet their friends," she said.

With assistance from her mother Shachi Chopra, hundreds of cards were decorated with snowmen, rainbows, and balloons.

She even broke open her piggy bank to buy a cake and several gifts. The kind gesture brought smiles and even moved some people to tears.

"My heart actually melted," Chopra said of her daughter's good deed. "She has such a kind heart and really wants to be generous. I was amazed by her thinking."

The cards and gifts were delivered to a nursing home just in time to celebrate New Year's Day. The family received photos from residents opening their cards with excitement.

Aryana's message to others is simple: "I wish everyone has a Happy New Year, especially the people in the nursing home. And I wish everyone gets the vaccine and coronavirus goes away."

