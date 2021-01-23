500+ Participants to Join March for Life Chicago's 20-Mile Car Procession and Diaper Drive Today

March for Life Chicago will hold their first ever car rally and procession today where more than 500 carloads of pro-life advocates are expected to participate.

The 20-mile car procession kicks off at 1:00 p.m. (Central) at St. John Cantius Church. Participants will travel throughout the city, then end at Evergreen Park, right outside the city limits.

A new feature for this year's event includes a massive diaper drive which will benefit local pregnancy resource centers. Pro-lifers can drop off the diapers they collected at Southside Women's Services or donate them online.

The annual March for Life Chicago typically draws thousands of anti-abortion advocates into downtown Chicago. Event organizers envisioned a fresh idea for this year that would keep everyone safe during the pandemic.

"This year, we needed to balance the safety of participants with their strong desire to speak out on behalf of children in the womb," said organizer Kevin Grillot, Executive Director of weDignify. "Rather than filling Federal Plaza with thousands of people from across the heartland, packed shoulder to shoulder, we reached thousands in multiple cities in Wisconsin, Nebraska, Indiana, and Illinois for drive-in rallies, marches, and car processions."

March for Life Chicago will feature:

Pastor Mark Jobe, President, Moody Bible Institute and host of the national radio program Bold Steps

Mary Fiorito, J.D., Cardinal Francis George Fellow at the Ethics & Public Policy Center

Dan Lipinski, former U.S. Congressman and Democratic lead Democratic co-sponsor of numerous pieces of pro-life legislation

Dr. Christina Frances, American Association of Pro-Life OB/GYNs

Tori Peterson, Founder, Bring Beloved - empowering abused, neglected, and abandoned youth.

Margaret Pluta, student leader, weDignify

Kathy Bozyk, Executive Director Southside Pregnancy Center

Robert Gilligan, Executive Director, Catholic Conference of Illinois

During the month of January, March for Life Chicago has traveled to Wisconsin, Nebraska, Indiana, and Illinois. Despite the cool winter weather, significant crowds have come out to support and defend the value of human life.

March for Life Chicago is an annual public event hosted by weDignify, which educates and empowers college students to become pro-life leaders on their campus and within the communities.

To find out more about the event, click here.

