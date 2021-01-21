'America Needs Prayer Today More Than Ever Before': Christian Leaders Urge Prayer for President Biden and VP Harris

Dr. Robert Jeffress, senior pastor of First Baptist Dallas appeared on Thursday afternoon's edition of CBN's Newswatch to talk about moving forward and praying for President Biden. Newswatch is seen weekdays on the CBN News Channel.

Faith leaders across the country are encouraging Christians to pray for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

An overwhelming majority of evangelicals supported President Trump, and many oppose the new president's liberal policies.

Yet many say they will pray for Biden as scripture commands in 1 Timothy 2:1-2, which says, "First of all, then, I urge that petitions, prayers, intercessions, and thanksgivings be made for everyone, for kings and all those who are in authority, so that we may lead a tranquil and quiet life in all godliness and dignity."

Congratulations to President @JoeBiden. You have my prayers for blessing, wisdom, health, and success in leading our country. — Russell Moore (@drmoore) January 20, 2021

Southern Baptist spokesman Dr. Russell Moore tweeted, "Congratulations to President JoeBiden. You have my prayers for blessing, wisdom, health, and success in leading our country."

"We should pray for President Biden and Vice President Harris just as we should pray for any leader of our country—that they would have the wisdom of humility, a sense of justice, and a mind for peace." —@drmoore https://t.co/BJCCe02fzj — ERLC (@ERLC) January 20, 2021

"Regardless of the president's political party or positions on various issues, I have been faithful to pray for each President and Vice President for decades," said Dr. Ronnie Floyd, CEO, and president of the Southern Baptist Convention Executive Committee.

"Our first and highest allegiance is always to the Lordship of Jesus Christ and then to the words He gives us in the Bible, the Word of the Living God, regarding how to live," added Floyd. "Therefore, how should we pray for our new President, Joe Biden, and our new Vice President, Kamala Harris."

The National Religious Broadcasters (NRB), the nation's preeminent association of Christian communicators, is also encouraging prayer for President Biden.

"We pray that God grants President Biden wisdom and strength to lead this nation," the group said in a statement.

NRB added that the Biden administration should maintain policies important to Christians that the Trump administration put in place.

"We urge President Biden to continue the many religious liberty protections upheld by the Trump Administration, including ensuring conscience rights protections for medical professionals, creating the International Religious Freedom Alliance to confront religious persecution throughout the world, appointing a special envoy to combat anti-Semitism, protecting faith-based adoption and foster care providers, and allowing the government to provide disaster relief funding to religious organizations."

"We also urge President Biden to uphold the sanctity of human life by continuing the Mexico City Policy, which President Trump reinstated and expanded to ensure that taxpayer funds are not used to fund abortion globally, preventing subsidizing of the abortion industry, ending federal funding of fetal tissue research, and ensuring treatment for those born prematurely or with disabilities."



Christian singers and worship leaders say they too will be praying for the country's new leader.

"Today we have a new President and Vice President," Bethel's Jen Johnson said in a post on Instagram. "I love and will pray for them just like I have for all presidents in my lifetime, no matter if I have agreed or disagreed with their policies or actions. No leader is perfect. We all need prayer. I pray for encounters with the Holy Spirit to lead and guide joebiden and kamalaharris to lead our nation with the Word of God that their hands are on today. And I hope the current administration invites us to come lead worship and pray for them like the former administration did."

In 2019 Kari Jobe was among a group of Christian leaders who took part in that time of worship at the White House. Wednesday Jobe posted a prayer for President Biden on social media saying, "Dear Mr. President Biden, I want you to know that I'm praying for you and the Vice President and your families. I pray that as you pick up the mantle of leadership for our country, you would also feel the weight of those of us praying for you."

Meanwhile, Dr. Floyd laid out several points for believers to consider when praying for President Biden.

1. Acknowledge to God that He has placed them in these positions of authority. Daniel 2:21 says that God changes the times and the seasons; He removes kings and establishes kings.

2. Ask God to protect President Biden and his wife, as well as Vice President Harris and her husband, from the forces of evil that may desire to do them harm.

3. Appeal to God that He will provide His wisdom to President Biden and Vice President Harris so they will see what God desires and be influenced by those around them who will give them the right counsel.

4. Ask God to empower them to make decisions that will protect our nation at all times, leading us to be able to live tranquil and quiet lives in all godliness and dignity.

5. Appeal to God earnestly that President Biden and Vice President Harris and all of their administration will find ways to work with both houses of Congress, bringing resolution to the most pressing needs facing America today.

"America needs prayer today more than ever before," said Dr. Floyd. "While we are facing multiple crises, our greatest problem continues to be spiritual. In fact, our spiritual crisis is the foundational cause of most, if not all, of the other ongoing issues confronting our nation."

He cited Proverbs 13:34 which says, "Righteousness exalts a nation, but sin is a disgrace to any people."

"This is why we must continually call out to God to bring spiritual revival upon His church and spiritual awakening in America," said Floyd. "By His grace and for His glory, we need God to bring the next Great Awakening to America now so the nations will hear about Him and know Him personally."