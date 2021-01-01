Around the World, People Rock in the New Year Quietly

Around the globe, people celebrated the New Year in an understated way--staying home with the hopes of staying safe.

In London, Big Ben chimed at midnight but authorities canceled the traditional fireworks.

In Sydney, Australia, the one million who normally crowd the harbor stayed away.

And in New York City, the big ball dropped in a mostly empty Times Square after police fenced off the site to prevent large crowds.

Whether or not the limited gatherings will limit the spread of the virus is anyone's guess.

There's fresh concern about the spread of a more contagious strain first spotted in England.

Late Thursday, Florida health officials tweeted that it was found in a man in his twenties who had not traveled recently. That follows reports of three cases in San Diego county in California and a case in Colorado. Researchers say the more contagious strain doesn't appear to be any more deadly.

California followed New York and Texas this week, becoming the third state to surpass 25,000 coronavirus deaths, and some hospitals are reporting difficulty in finding enough beds for COVID patients.

There's also concern about the pace of Operation Warp Speed. The majority of experts had said it wasn't even possible to develop a vaccine within the year. But after developing two highly effective vaccines in record time, the federal government had hoped to roll out 20 million vaccines by the end of 2020. Instead, the CDC vaccination tracking dashboard shows just under 2.8 million so far.

In a New Year's Eve video, President Trump touted the progress that has been made, calling the vaccine's quick development a "truly unprecedented medical miracle." He promised that it would be available to every American in early 2021.

The president thanked everyone who made Operation Warp Speed possible and praised America's "grit, strength and tenacity."