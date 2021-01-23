Displaying 30+ Stories
Faithwire

'#BidenErasedWomen' Trends After President Signs Transgender Executive Order

01-23-2021
Tré Goins-Phillips, Faithwire
Image Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon
Less than one day after President Joe Biden signed an executive order mandating all educational institutions receiving federal funding permit biological males to join female sports teams, use ladies’ locker rooms and restrooms, and be eligible for women’s scholarships, the hashtag #BidenErasedWomen began trending on Twitter.

The executive action stated “every person should be treated with respect and dignity and should be able to live without fear, no matter who they are or whom they love.” It continued: “Children should be able to learn without worrying about whether they will be denied access to the restroom, the locker room, or school sports.”

Several social media users, including journalist and author Abigail Shrier, who wrote “Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters,” pointed out how inherently sexist the policy is.

Shrier argued the order “unilaterally eviscerates women’s sports,” adding, “A new glass ceiling was just placed over girls.”

There were, of course, those on the left who were all too quick to gaslight critics of the policy into believing that the executive order is in no way actually harmful to biological women.

One transgender activist, Charlotte Clymer, tweeted “transphobes are claiming this attacks the rights of cis women,” meaning biological women. Clymer said that’s not the case and instead accused those concerned of invoking “tragic logic” and “sad bigotry.”

In addition to the new order being obviously detrimental to women, as Christians, we know God created male and female in his image and likeness. He designed us to be in relation with one another, to have dominion over the earth together, and to “be fruitful and multiply,” according to Genesis 1.

That was the order in which God designed us to live and He called His creation “very good.”

Everyone, of course, doesn’t have to subscribe to that same belief system. However, there is serious concern about the executive action from Biden, because it forces all of us — including Christians and those of other faiths — to adopt a practice that is counter to Scripture.

