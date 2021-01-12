Can You Guess the #1 Podcast on Apple Right Now? It's All About the Bible

Believe it or not, the number one Apple podcast right now is not a news show or murder mystery – it's a Bible study podcast.

The Catholic group Ascension has launched "Bible in a Year" and it's sure to educate and entertain listeners.

Hosted by Father Mike Schmitz, the podcast contains a wide range of powerful stories as well as the actual story of the Bible.

"I think that's probably what people are realizing – that they need maybe more than they have in the past," said Father Schmitz on the podcast's popularity.

Ascension's Bible in a Year follows a reading plan inspired by The Great Adventure Bible Timeline, an approach created by Catholic Bible scholar Jeff Cavins.

For each period in the timeline, Cavins will join Father Schmitz for an episode that helps the listener to understand the theme of each reading.

Every 20-25 minute podcast includes Father Schmitz reading the scripture along with a time of reflection. Then listeners can participate in a guided prayer to help them hear God's voice in His Word.

The podcast is designed for listeners to follow along at their own pace. If an episode is missed, listeners can pick up where they left off and continue reading on their own schedule.

Listeners can find the podcast through any free podcast app on their smartphone or tablet. It's also available on their browser at ascensionpress.com/bibleinayear.

And Bible of the Year is doing so well that it's currently beating out other podcasts by The New York Times, Ben Shapiro and NPR.

