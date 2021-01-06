Trump Calls for Protesters to Go Home After Congress Locks Down When Rioters Breach Capitol

The congressional debate over certifying the Electoral College abruptly halted Wednesday afternoon as lawmakers went into lockdown after the Capitol Building was breached by a group of rioters making their way into the House and Senate chambers.

The US Senate went to an emergency recess after demonstrators were seen breaking the barricades, then entered the building, and started pounding on the door of the US House of Chamber.



U.S. Capitol Police with guns drawn stand near a barricaded door as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

At least one explosive device has been found near the US Capitol amid a violent occupation of the building, and one person was reported to have been shot.

President Trump issued a video telling protesters to go home and restore peace:

Trump earlier tweeted, "I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!"

Police attempted to regain control of the building while Vice President Pence and multiple senators were seen being evacuated President Trump sent the National Guard to the scene to help restore order.

At President @realDonaldTrump’s direction, the National Guard is on the way along with other federal protective services. We reiterate President Trump’s call against violence and to remain peaceful. — Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) January 6, 2021

Law enforcement officers point their guns at a door in the House Chamber after pro-Trump protesters breached the U.S. Capitol. The process for counting Electoral College votes has been suspended. DC mayor orders curfew effective 6 p.m. pic.twitter.com/PtilMIy8Eg — Ben Kennedy (@BenKennedyTV) January 6, 2021

Sen. Ted Cruz tweeted, "Those storming the Capitol need to stop NOW. The Constitution protects peaceful protest, but violence—from Left or Right— is ALWAYS wrong. And those engaged in violence are hurting the cause they say they support."

President-elect Joe Biden called the day's events “an assault on the most sacred of American undertakings: the doing of the people’s business.”

When the rumors of the breach first broke, President Trump had immediately called for peace on Capitol Hill.

Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

Condemnation of the violence has been swift from every sector of society. Rabbis Marvin Hier and Abraham Cooper, senior officials of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, denounced today's storming the Capitol:

The right to protest is sacrosanct in American life. But the very values and rights bestowed by our democracy are degraded and diminished when police officers have to draw their guns to protect our duly elected officials in heart of our nation by violent protesters who, by their reckless and dangerous behavior have inflicted grievous wounds on our nation. Nothing, not even the emotional charges of voter fraud in a presidential election, can ever legitimize or excuse such behavior. For as the Talmud warns, 'Pray for the welfare of the government, for without…it man would swallow his fellow.' Today is a dark day for America."

Here's some more response from Christian and political leaders:

There is nothing patriotic about what is occurring on Capitol Hill. This is 3rd world style anti-American anarchy. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 6, 2021

These actions at the US Capitol by protestors are truly despicable and unacceptable. While I am safe and sheltering in place, these protests are prohibiting us from doing our constitutional duty. I condemn them in the strongest possible terms. We are a nation of laws. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) January 6, 2021

This mob attack on our Capitol and our Constitution is immoral, unjust, dangerous, and inexcusable. What has happened to our country is tragic, and could have been avoided. — Russell Moore (@drmoore) January 6, 2021

Rev. Samuel Rodriquez. president of the National Christian Leadership Conference and Rev. Johnnie Moore, president of the Congress of Christian Leaders released a joint statement condemning the mob's behavior.

"Under these circumstances, there is no conceivable situation where what happened within the U.S. Capitol today is acceptable activity. Violent, anarchist behavior emanating from the far left or the far right is immoral and criminal. It should be summarily condemned -- beginning with the President of the United States -- and its perpetrators ought to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Those many thousands of peaceful protestors whose first amendment rights have been spoiled by this behavior should go home for their own safety," the statement read.

"We are relieved that both President-elect Biden and President Trump have now spoken directly to the issue telling protesters in D.C. to go home and calling for peace. We call on all Americans - Democrat and Republican - to unite in prayer for our nation that righteousness and justice, love and faithfulness will guide the heart of our nation (Ps. 89:14)," the statement concluded.

