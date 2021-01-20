Court Strikes Obama's 'Transgender Mandate' that Forced Some Doctors to Violate Their Faith

A federal court in North Dakota has struck down a directive known as the "Transgender Mandate" that required medical professionals and religious healthcare providers to perform gender transition procedures on patients - including children - even when the measure violates their beliefs.

According to Becket Law, the mandate was issued in 2016 under the Obama administration, forcing members of the healthcare community to violate their medical judgment and religious beliefs.

"Now more than ever, Americans are grateful for the sacrifices of our medical professionals who serve on the front lines and use their training and expertise to serve the vulnerable," said Luke Goodrich, senior counsel at Becket. "The court's decision recognizes our medical heroes' right to practice medicine in line with their conscience and without politically motivated interference from government bureaucrats."

In Nov. 2016, Becket had filed the lawsuit on behalf of the Sisters of Mercy and several religious organizations against the provision of the Affordable Care Act.

The ruling was put on hold and in 2019 another federal court in Texas struck it down. In June 2020, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) passed another directive but other courts overturned that new rule.



Tuesday's ruling is the second from a federal court blocking the Transgender Mandate. The ruling safeguards patients, supports current medical studies, and aims to ensure that medical providers aren't forced to violate their religious convictions.

Dr. Ryan Anderson, formerly with the Heritage Foundation, tweeted this was "another crucial victory" and that "Bad medicine shouldn't be mandated."

Congratulations to @BECKETlaw for another crucial victory. This Obama-era #TransgenderMandate has now been ruled unlawful by two courts. Bad medicine shouldn't be mandated.

During an interview with CBN News, Anderson explained that patients undergoing sex-reassignment surgery don't receive the highly-anticipated happiness they are seeking.

"The cultural moment in which we're living suggests that there's only one allowed conclusion to this question," he said. "And the only allowed conclusion is that (gender) transition is the best solution. The biggest data set shows that there's no benefits, psychological benefits, to patients of hormonal and surgical transition."

"So what we need to do is find ways to help patients feel comfortable in their own bodies. We need to be respectful. We need to be compassionate," he added. "We also need to be truthful. And so, we need to be helping patients who feel uncomfortable in their bodies to once again feel comfortable in their bodies. But not to radically transform their bodies, because that does not bring the lasting wholeness and happiness that they seek."

Dr. Anderson was recently promoted to president of the Ethics and Public Policy Center which advocates Judeo-Christian values in major issues of public concern.

I am very grateful to @Heritage for a wonderful nine years, and very excited for my future at @EPPCdc

"EPPC will continue to lead the way in applying timeless wisdom to the urgent challenges facing America and in defending against threats to human dignity and flourishing," Anderson said in a statement.

