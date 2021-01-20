Dallas Megachurch Pastor Ed Young Announces Death of His Daughter LeeBeth Young

Pastor Ed Young, the founder and senior pastor of the Fellowship Church in Dallas, Texas, announced on Tuesday that his firstborn daughter LeeBeth Young suddenly passed away on Sunday, Jan. 18.

LeeBeth also served as a preacher at the Dallas church.

In a statement shared via social media, Pastor Young said LeeBeth, 34, died Sunday night.

"It is with great sadness that I write these words. Last night, our precious and cherished daughter LeeBeth passed away," Young said. "She was our firstborn, and we celebrate her life. LeeBeth was a bright, intelligent, strong, creative, witty, and faithful young woman. We love our daughter, and she loved the Lord."

"Because of her relationship with Jesus, she is now healed and whole in His presence. We ask that you pray for our family, our church, and so many others who loved LeeBeth deeply," he continued.

Young didn't include a cause for his daughter's death in his statement.

LeeBeth is survived by her parents Ed and Lisa Young and three siblings. All of the family are involved in Ed Young's ministry at the Fellowship Church.

A graduate of Baylor University, she had been serving as a director in the church's video ministry since 2008, according to the website earnthenecklace.com.

In an Instagram post from June 2019, LeeBeth wrote about her father and that she was "so blessed God let me be his daughter!"

The announcement of LeeBeth's death has prompted an outpouring of support for Pastor Young and his family on social media.

There has been no announcement about a funeral or a memorial service.

