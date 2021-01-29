Furious Father Calls School Board 'a Bunch of Cowards' in Viral Rant as Parents Frustrated with Ongoing Closures

ABOVE: CBN News Tara Mergener interviews Brandon Michon, the father whose rant against the local school board for not letting students return to their classes went viral.

A Loudon County, Virginia father's angry outburst at a school board is striking a chord with parents across the country.

Brandon Michon, who is a father of three, says, school doors have been closed for too long and that officials are doing nothing to reopen them despite pleas from many parents.

He said he has been attending these meetings for months, but that the final straw was when school board members ignored his 5- and 8-year-old children who had just summoned the courage to speak before the board.

As a parent, this pandemic has brought forth some incredible challenges. This dad has had enough, we all have. No real metrics to safely open the schools, while the SB continues to kick the can further down the road. Many parents feel just as he does. #LCPS #openschools pic.twitter.com/Oa1GxNMzsp — Aliscia Andrews (@alisciaandrews) January 26, 2021

In Virginia, schools have been conducting online learning since December 2020 and were also closed from March 2020 until the end of the school year.

Michon says children are not being allowed to be children.

"You should all be fired from your day jobs," the mask-wearing father says during the public comment portion of a recent meeting, "because if your employers knew that you were more inefficient than the DMV, you would be replaced in a heartbeat."

During the meeting, Michon referred to them as "a bunch of cowards," and accused them of "hiding behind our children as an excuse for keeping schools closed."

He added, "The garbage workers who pick up my freakin' trash risk their lives every day more than anyone in this school system!"

The stunned board sat in silence before one woman called for the podium to be cleaned before the next speaker.

Michon says he will continue to attend the board meetings until schools reopen.

He acknowledges teachers were "thrown into these circumstances" and are trying their best to manage the current situation.

But he insists it is essential to get children back in school. "They are the most important asset in our life. Their education is all we have to look forward to because they're going to be taking care of us when we're old," he said.

Meanwhile, he's encouraging other parents to speak up and make their voices heard across the country.

***As certain voices are censored and free speech platforms shut down, be sure to sign up for CBN News emails and the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving news from a Christian Perspective.***