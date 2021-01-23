'He is Still on the Throne': Sean Feucht Shares How Christians Can Navigate During This New Season

Above: Worship leader Sean Feucht appeared on the Friday edition of CBN News' Faith Nation to discuss how believers should respond to a Biden presidency. For a programming schedule, click here.

Worship leader Sean Feucht shared several prayer points that Christians can turn to while navigating through this new season in America.

Feucht said the first step is to worship God because he reigns above all things.

"Worship aligns our perspective. It helps us remember the reality that He's still on the throne. He's still in control and it really catches us up to see things from His perspective," he told CBN News. "God is not intimidated, He's not worried, He's not concerned. The angels are not hyperventilating...Heaven fully knows that the agenda of God's will is going to come to pass in this season in America."

The praise leader noted that Christians must pray for President Joe Biden and for this nation, even if there are disagreements.

"We have a call and a mandate to pray as we prayed for Obama, Bush, Clinton, and for Trump," Feucht said. "We have a call to pray for Biden. We can pray that God's wisdom would be released over that administration and that His will will be done."

And he said believers should stand for the truth , even if that means we stand alone.

"We have to fear God above man. We have to fear," Feucht asserted. "Even though that standing up to the mob, standing up to this wokeness in our culture is going to have repercussions as we've seen with censorship, shadow banning, and with big tech and really with our culture people want to try and cancel you but we cannot bow our knee to those things. I believe the church is going to get her spine back for what she believes and what she stands for."

Although many prophesied that Trump would win a second term as president, and it didn't come to pass, Feucht said Christians still have a calling to listen to the prophet voice.

"We have to say, 'They missed it.' I believe we still have a calling to listen to the prophetic voice but I feel like this is a season for the prophets. We've got to take inventory. We have to look at how we missed it, why we missed it, and how we can regain that credibility back."

Feucht told CBN News that he plans to continue spreading God's Word across the country during his Let Us Worship events.

"I believe this is going to be an incredible hour for the church. 2021 is going to be a beautiful hour for the church in America. With the intensity of this season as we've seen all over the world and revival history, the church always rises to the occasion and I believe it's going to happen this year and I'm so excited. We're seeing thousands gather together in these cities across America. There is a hunger that I've never seen before and I believe it's going to increase. Nothing can stop the spread of an unstoppable Kingdom."

"We're just getting started...it's just beginning. I feel an incredible grace and now more than ever, we gotta gather in the spirit of unity, to seek the face of the Lord and go after His Kingdom in this hour."

