Justice Dept. Launches New Election Investigation of Trump DOJ Allies as Dems Take Steps for Senate Impeachment Trial

Democrats moved ahead Monday with their plans for a Senate trial for former President Trump.

The House of Representatives is delivering the single article of impeachment to the Senate this evening. The charge - "incitement of insurrection" - is tied to the riot on Capitol Hill on January 6th.

"It will be fair, but it will go at a relatively fast pace," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said.

Although Democrats say the Senate trial will be just, a growing number of Republicans are now opposing the action.

"I think the trial is stupid. I think it's counterproductive," said Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL). Rubio says he'll vote to end the trial the first chance he gets.

Republican senators say the trial will only further divide an already polarized country, but Democrats say they have to go ahead.

Now there are new revelations that the Justice Department's Inspector General Michael Horowitz has launched a new investigation into whether DOJ officials loyal to President Trump considered efforts to overturn the election.

Schumer had demanded the inspector general launch the investigation of Trump's DOJ officials accusing some of "attempted sedition."

The Wall Street Journal is reporting Trump wanted the DOJ to sue states in the Supreme Court. And when that idea failed, the New York Times says he plotted to remove then acting-Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and replace him with someone willing to fight election results in Georgia.

Meanwhile, the impeachment trial is set to begin the week of February 8th.

Leaders in both parties agreed to delay the trial to give Trump's team and House prosecutors more time to prepare since the House didn't hold any hearings before voting quickly to impeach the president.

Democrats will need 17 Republicans to vote to impeach Trump to be successful, something that's widely considered unlikely.

As of Friday, a tally by the Washington Post showed, 42 senators, supported impeachment, 19 were open to conviction, 28 were opposed and 11 did not say.

