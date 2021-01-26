Some faith leaders believe 2021 could be a great year for evangelism and even revival.

Dr. Corne' Bekker, dean of the School of Divinity at Regent University told CBN's "The Prayer Link" that in the midst of an outpouring of revival, we must repent and have humility.

"The Bible talks about revival and a renewal of our hearts toward God. It is an opportunity for us to align ourselves with the purposes of God," he said. "But the question is, what will it cost us? James, the brother of Jesus, speaks about revival and says there are two keys. The very first key is that we have to repent. Draw near to God and He will draw near to you, then cleanse your hands and purify your hearts. It starts by recognizing how great God is, the holiness of God, and where we fall short. Secondly, James says we have to humble ourselves before God and He will lift you up."

While many Americans struggle with how to pray for the Biden administration, Dr. Bekker said the Bible instructs us to seek a change within their hearts.

"Scriptures are very clear that whoever is in authority, God is with them. Although this might be a difficult time for the church, we have to pray for these leaders. Scripture says God can change the direction of the heart and that's what we need to pray for."

He added, "We need to pray like never before for those people that are in authority. God can change their hearts. Revival in the White House...what would that look like?"

Despite a lack of common ground, Dr. Bekker said Christians are called to love one another.

"Firstly, scripture says that we have to show mercy," he noted. "Mercy trumps, always triumphs over judgment, and during this time that we are so divided. Faith is always motivated by love. A house divided against itself cannot stand. It is the time period that we need to pray for those that are standing next to us, even if they are deceived, and love them with the love of Christ. Love conquers all."

Finally, Dr. Bekker urged the church to prepare for a time of testing and persecution by remaining faithful to our Heavenly Father.

"The most important thing is that we have to fear God above man. Scripture says God is close to those who fear Him and that He will never leave us and never forsake us. I think there is a time of extraordinary testing coming and I think the key to stand firm is to fear God above man. The fear of God is indeed that key to wisdom and how we act in this world," he concluded.

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Top Stories