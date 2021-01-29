Speaking Out Against Biden's Transgender Policy Lands Christian Scholar in Facebook Jail for 'Incitement'

Facebook this week suspended Christian scholar Robert A.J. Gagnon for 24 hours because he publicly disagreed with both transgender ideology and with President Joe Biden's transgender military policy on the social media site.

The social media giant claimed that Gagnon's criticism of the government-imposed ideology violated the platform's "Community Standards on violence and incitement," according to pjmedia.com.

Facebook, a company known for collecting data about the individuals that use its platform, should have had their fact-checkers do a little research on Gagnon before suspending him. He holds a Ph.D. in Pauline theology and sexuality from Princeton Theological Seminary. He has published a scholarly book titled The Bible and Homosexual Practice: Texts and Hermeneutics. He's also a professor of New Testament Theology at Houston Baptist University.

The scholar was defending his friend Laurie Higgins, who also spoke out against Biden's transgender policy and received a 7-day suspension because of it.

"There was absolutely no incitement to violence on our part. We abhor violence done to any person," Gagnon told PJ Media on Tuesday. "This is just a thinly veiled and pathetic excuse for censorship of any critical views toward trans-tyranny over our consciences, religion, and reason."

"Only one point of view is being allowed," he added, ominously. "Trump was not the great danger to the Republic. Left-wing canceling is."

