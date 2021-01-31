Texas High School's Student-Run Grocery Store Offers Free Food, Clothing to Families in Need

Students in North Texas are helping to feed and clothe those in need throughout their hometown.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Linda Tutt High School Principal Anthony Love noticed that many of the students in his district fell below the poverty line and were in need of basic necessities.

Last November, the school located in Sanger opened a student-run grocery store that provides free food and supplies to people in the community.

And with financial assistance from local businesses, the principal is able to keep the store fully stocked.

"We're trying to spread good things and we want our kids to move on and to continue to do good for the community and for the people around them," said Principal Love.

Student and store manager Hunter Weeterman said it's rewarding to see the smiles on everyone's face that comes in, WABC TV reports.

"I like seeing the smiles and seeing like how appreciative they are and knowing that they are thankful that we're doing something like this," Weeterman said. "I think it's very important because a lot of people don't see the good, even though it's hard right now."

The store is open every day of the week so local residents can stop by when it's convenient for them.

But the student-run business has a three-fold purpose: to help those during the pandemic, provide students with job skills, and teach them the importance of giving back.

