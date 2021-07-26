American Optimism Collapses, Spate of Mandatory Vaccines Announced from Biden Cabinet Agency to CA

Just as President Biden has hit six months in office, optimism about the direction of the country has collapsed, according to a poll from ABC News and Ipsos. In fact, optimism has plummeted nearly 20 points.

A majority of the public, 55 percent, now say they are pessimistic about the future of America. That's way up from 36 percent in the same poll back on May 2nd.

And now, less than half, only 45 percent, are optimistic about the outlook for the U.S., far below the 64 percent in the poll in May.

ABC reports the decline in optimism has taken place across the board among Democrats, Republicans and Independents.

It also comes as President Biden's approval ratings have fallen. For example, his approval rating for handling the country's economic recovery has dropped by seven points since late March, when 6 in 10 approved, according to ABC News/Ipsos polling.

And now less than 40 percent of Americans approve of Biden's handling of immigration and the U.S.-Mexico border.

New Vaccine Mandates

Meanwhile, concerns are rising about new safety mandates and lockdown measures.

On Monday, a spate of new COVID mandates was issued. The Biden Administration's Department of Veterans Affairs became the first major federal agency to mandate vaccines for its healthcare workers.

Medical and health care groups had issued a call for mandatory vaccines, including the American Medical Association, the American Academy of Nursing, and the American Public Health Association. “We stand with the growing number of experts and institutions that support the requirement for universal vaccination of health workers,” they said in a statement.

On the local level, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the city will be forcing 340,000 city employees, including teachers and police officers, to get vaccines by mid-September or face weekly COVID-19 testing.

And California announced Monday that state employees and health care workers will also be required to get a COVID-19 vaccine or submit to weekly testing.

