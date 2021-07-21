Author Mark Levin Warns: Marxism is 'Devouring Our Society and Culture'

This nation is under attack from forces who reject America's very foundations. A new book calls it what it is – Marxism – and warns that the future of this great nation is at stake.

The counterrevolution to the American Revolution is in full swing. Rioting and looting have decimated cities. Statues have been toppled. Cancel Culture has sought to censor and marginalize conservative voices on social media. And schoolchildren are being taught critical race theory – that America was founded as a racist nation.

Pat Robertson interviews Mark Levin about his new book, American Marxism, on Thursday's 700 Club.

Once a fringe political movement, elements of Marxist ideology are now being pushed, not only in schools, but in the media, corporations, government, and even the military.

In his new book American Marxism, television and radio host, and best-selling author Mark Levin warns this counter-revolution is "devouring our society and culture."

And Levin says American's must confront Marxism in all of its forms before this nation is lost.