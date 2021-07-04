Chick-fil-A Keeps Top Spot As Americans' Favorite Fast-Food Chain

During the final week of LGBT Pride month, the American Customer Satisfaction Index revealed Chick-fil-A has — for the seventh year in a row — topped the list of Americans’ favorite fast-food chains.

The just-released ACSI data, which measures things like order accuracy, food quality, facility cleanliness, mobile ordering, and staff helpfulness, awarded the Atlanta-based restaurant chain an 83% customer satisfaction rating.

It’s worth noting Chick-fil-A did drop by one percentage point from 2020.

The subsequent nine highest-rated quick-service chains are Domino’s (80%), KFC (79%), Starbucks (79%), Five Guys (78%), Panera Bread (78%), Pizza Hut (78%), Arby’s (77%), Chipotle Mexican Grill (77%), and Dunkin’ (77%).

***As the number of voices facing big-tech censorship continues to grow, please sign up for Faithwire’s daily newsletter and download the CBN News app, developed by our parent company, to stay up-to-date with the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

The study’s authors said many of the changes made during the pandemic — which changed the way Americans ate out — are likely here to stay.

“People are slowly staring to enjoy sitting down at restaurants again,” said David VanAmburg, managing director at the ACSI. “But don’t discount the value of convenience. During the pandemic, folks got a taste of what it’s like to have food from their favorite restaurant delivered right to their door. And now that they’ve gotten used to this service, there’s no going back. Restaurants need to continue to give customers all the options they’ve become accustomed to over the last year and a half.”

“If not,” he added, “they might grab a bite somewhere else.”

The survey’s 10 highest-ranked full-service restaurants are Olive Garden (80%), Texas Roadhouse (80%), Cracker Barrel (78%), Outback Steakhouse (78%), Red Robin (78%), Applebee’s (77%), Chili’s (77%), Red Lobster (77%), and TGI Fridays (77%).