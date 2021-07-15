Islamic Law Analyst Says Texas Judge's Ruling Sending Muslim Woman's Divorce to Sharia Tribunal Sets 'Shocking Precedent'

ABOVE: Islamic historian and analyst Raymond Ibrahim talks about the case with CBN News Senior International Correspondent Gary Lane. The Global Lane airs Thursday night at 8:30 Eastern on the CBN News Channel.

Is Islamic Sharia law coming to the USA? It's already here in the Lone Star State.

A judge in Texas has ordered a Muslim woman seeking a divorce from her husband to appear in a tribunal governed by Sharia law.

Collin County District Judge Andrea Thompson ruled in March that Mariam Ayad must forego the justice system's legal paths for divorce and instead submit to mediation under a Fiqh panel governed by a Muslim group based in Saudi Arabia, according to the Washington Examiner.

The judge based her decision on the fact that Ayad signed a prenuptial agreement with her husband, Ayad Hashim Latif, stating she would permit her marriage — if necessary — to be arbitrated by Sharia.

Ayad claims she was misled into signing a pre-nuptial agreement that mandated Sharia mediation.

She's appealing the ruling saying it violates her constitutional rights as a U.S. citizen.

On this week's episode of the Global Lane, Islamic historian and analyst Raymond Ibrahim suggests Judge Thompson's ruling sets a shocking precedent for America.

