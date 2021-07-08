'God Knows Us, Hears Us and Chooses Us': 200+ Children Accept Jesus During 7 Hills Church's Vacation Bible School

Hundreds of children accepted Jesus Christ into their lives last month during a vacation Bible school at the 7 Hills Church.

Between the church's two campuses in Florence, Kentucky, and Cincinnati, Ohio, 216 children ages first to sixth grade who attended "Summer Fest" made the commitment to follow our Lord and Savior, according to the K-Love radio network.

"I'm so proud of our 7 Hills Kids team for putting on our best Summer Fest yet. This past week, hundreds of kids learned who Jesus is and that they are priceless to him," said the church's Lead Pastor Marcus Mecum. "After a year marked by isolation and significant loss, children need to be reminded that God knows us, hears us, and chooses us each and every day."

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

In a Facebook post, the church wrote about the children celebrating how God knows who we are, that He hears us, and chooses to love us.

The program, which took place from June 8 - 10, focused on teaching kids about Jesus while incorporating fun games and building friendships.

7 Hills Church began in 2007 with a mission to reach the metro Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky area. The congregations seek to share the gospel with the world and believe that the church "works together in love and unity, intent on the ultimate purpose of glorifying Christ."