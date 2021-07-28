Max Lucado Gets COVID Despite Being Vaccinated - Here's How He's Using His Down Time for God

Christian author and preacher Max Lucado says he recently tested positive for COVID-19 despite vaccination.

Lucado said on social media: "Groan. Covid found me. Tested positive yesterday. Was planning to preach today @oakhillschurch and go with some guys on epic golf trip to Ireland tomorrow. Turns out it's me in a downstairs room with aches, stuffy head and quarantine."

Lucado says while it prevented him from preaching last weekend and going on that golf trip, he believes the misery he's enduring could have been worse if he hadn't had the vaccine.

The best-selling Christian author and preacher is staying positive and still looking to use his downtime for God's kingdom.

"Still- there is reason for thanks. Good docs. Amazing wife. I'm at home instead of a hotel. My dog likes me. Though miserable, the misery would have been worse with no vaccination. So doing my best to count blessings."

"Help me put this time to god use- how can I pray for you? Heaven knows, I'll have the time to do so. Post any prayer needs and I'll gladly pray on your behalf.

Our good Father can't catch Covid.

I'll hang out with him."

More than 11,000 people have commented on Lucado's post on Facebook, offering both prayers for him and seeking prayer for their own needs.

