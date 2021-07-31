Montana Miracles: God's Spirit and a Heavenly Rain Fall on 'Let Us Worship'

For the past few days, Sean Feucht and his worship team have witnessed miracles taking place throughout Montana.

The tour started on Thursday in Lewistown, which Feucht pointed out was the smallest town that his "Let Us Worship" tour has been to so far.

In a video shared on Instagram, he explained that it started raining during the first song of rehearsal which was celebrated as a sign from God since the state has been battling wildfires and rain was not in the forecast.

"It started to rain the MOMENT we strummed the 1st chord in rehearsal tonight!!!! This was an ANSWER to prayer for the wildfires raging across this state!"

With a population of less than 6,000 people, many worshippers still gathered in an open field to seek God's truth and healing power.

Some attending the event were overcome with emotion as they fell to their knees, with tears streaming down their faces, and gave all their worries to the Holy Spirit.

Let Us Worship traveled to the city of Kalispell on Friday where God's Spirit poured out over thousands of people at the Flathead County Fairgrounds.

"God is setting even the most remote cities on fire!!!!! Close to 4000 poured their heart in worship tonight in Western Montana," Feucht wrote on Instagram.

The Montana tour continues on Saturday in Great Falls and will wrap up on Sunday in Billings.

On Tuesday, Feucht shared an inspirational story of a young man named Aaron who was lost and broken but committed his life to Christ one year ago and has been sober since then.

When Aaron's mother attended a Let Us Worship event last summer in California, she asked Feucht to pray for her son who was addicted to drugs and living on the streets.

"We prayed with urgency that night that God would encounter her son! Aaron became the representation of a prodigal Gen Zer that would be God's trophy of grace! He's been a fiery revivalists ever since that moment leading many to JESUS! I met him for the FIRST TIME on Saturday and WE CELEBRATED TOGETHER!!! WOW GUYS!!!AARON is the prophetic picture of an entire generation that will turn to God! We cannot stop praying!!"

Aaron shared his testimony, explaining that he was a "puppet of Satan" and "destined for death."

He continued, "In that moment I realized, 'what am I doing with my life?' I came to this awakening and I realized I could have gone to the fire," he explained. "Immediately, I started weeping out to 'God I want to know you, I want to love you Father. I know there's more out there.' And then I felt this power come over me. I knew I was safe. After that experience, I threw down my life to Jesus, I surrendered unto Him. Wickedness dwelling in the flesh ... there's no point. You can't do it my yourself. It's only with the Lord."

Aaron added that he is fixing up his own RV and plans to journey across the country to spread the Gospel.

Feucht started Let Us Worship last year as states were cracking down on churches, banning Sunday church services. He took his worship events outdoors, traveling from state to state, as both a form of protest and as a way to spread revival around America.

And he has no plans of stopping these Spirit-filled events that have brought hope and healing to so many.

Let Us Worship will continue to travel across the U.S. during the month of August, then prepare for its second event at The National Mall in Washington D.C. from Sept. 11-12.

More than 35,000 people gathered on the iconic grassy lawn last October where Feucht proclaimed to the crowd that "God's moving in America."

To learn more about Let Us Worship, click here.

