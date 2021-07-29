'Praise God!' Anne Graham Lotz's Son Out of ICU, in Rehab After Severe COVID Infection

Jonathan Lotz, a grandson of the late evangelist Billy Graham, has been moved out of the intensive care unit and into rehabilitation after battling a severe COVID-19 infection.

Lotz’s mother, Anne Graham Lotz, an evangelist and author in her own right, shared the encouraging update via Facebook Wednesday.

“Praise our prayer-hearing, prayer-answering God,” she wrote. “Jonathan has just been moved out of the ICU. Now he begins rehab!”

Graham Lotz, founder of AnGeL Ministries in Raleigh, North Carolina, went on to thank those who were “carrying Jonathan on your knees,” adding, “Please continue to pray he will go from strength to strength with no permanent side effects!”

She ended her post with Psalm 18:1-3, which states: “I will love You, O Lord, my strength … my deliverer … my God in whom I trust. … I will call on the Lord, who is worthy to be praised; so shall I be saved.”

Lotz’s sister, Rachel-Ruth Lotz Wright, previously announced her brother was “showing signs of improvement” and revealed he had been using his time in the hospital to share the Gospel with those around him.

“He is witnessing up a storm in the hospital!” Wright wrote.

“My guess is the nurses must be fighting over who get to care for him,” she added of Lotz, “because he is so sweet. He prayed with a nurse who wanted to rededicate her life to Jesus at 3 a.m.”

Graham Lotz first announced her son was battling COVID on Sunday.

Please continue to pray for the Graham family and Lotz’s healing.

