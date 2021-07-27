Thousands Gather from All 50 States for Revival at the 'Heart of America'

Christians from across the country gathered in the heart of the nation on Friday to pray for restoration and revival in America.

It was all part of an event called "Prayer at the Heart of America".

Nearly 3,000 met in Lebanon, Kansas to cry out for God to heal our land. People from all 50 states were present as well as several from other countries.

One of the prayer leaders for the event told CBN's "The Prayer Link" that the ultimate goal is to see 33 million people receive Jesus Christ as their savior.

You can receive prayer and more encouragement from CBN by watching "The Prayer Link". You can see it on the CBN News Channel on Tuesday nights at 6:30 Eastern, and on the CBN News Channel app.



