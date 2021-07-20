WATCH: Amazon Billionaire Bezos Blasts Off into Space, Touts Beginning of Space Tourism

07-20-2021
Jeff Bezos, on the heels of Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic flight to the edge of space, pushed the limits of private space travel to the extreme on Tuesday.
Bezos and a team of three companions rocketed to the edge of space shortly after 9 AM and quickly returned within about 15 minutes. DEVELOPING...
Watch the livestream of the Blue Origin heading towards space HERE:
