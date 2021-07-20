Displaying 30+ Stories
WATCH: Amazon Billionaire Bezos Blasts Off into Space, Touts Beginning of Space Tourism

07-20-2021
CBN News
In this Dec. 14, 2017, file photo, Jeff Bezos attends the premiere of "The Post" at The Newseum in Washington. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File)

Jeff Bezos, on the heels of Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic flight to the edge of space, pushed the limits of private space travel to the extreme on Tuesday.

Bezos and a team of three companions rocketed to the edge of space shortly after 9 AM and quickly returned within about 15 minutes. DEVELOPING...

Watch the livestream of the Blue Origin heading towards space HERE:

 

