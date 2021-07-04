'We Will Save America': Thousands Show up to Support Trump During Florida Rally

Thousands attended a campaign rally for Donald Trump in Sarasota, Florida on Saturday where the former president vowed to continue the tradition of the July 4th holiday.

Trump condemned cancel culture and those who seek to destroy or remove historical statues representing America's history, Newsmax reports.

"Tomorrow we will celebrate 245 years of glorious American Independence: It will not be canceled, by the way," Trump declared. "And we will teach young people across the country that George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson. John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, John Hancock will forever be American heroes."

He continued, "People want to take their names off buildings. Can you believe it? They took names of buildings like George Washington. And I told you this is where they're coming from.

"We're not going to let that happen. They will never be purged from history or canceled from our hearts."

Trump thanked his supporters for attending the event, despite the rainy conditions and for showing their patriotism.

"I'm thrilled to be home in the great state of Florida with the thousands and thousands of proud American patriots, who stand strong for faith, and family, of God and country, and never forget free and fair elections and strong borders," Trump said.

"The mission for all of us here tonight is to preserve the legacy of July 4, 1776, and to defend our liberty from the radical left movement that seeks to cancel this date, demolish our heritage, and destroy our beloved nation," he added.

Then Trump slammed President Joe Biden for canceling a Fourth of July firework celebration at Mount Rushmore in South Dakota.

"We had fireworks at Mount Rushmore that were so incredible ... and it was wonderful, and then, I saw the other day that they refuse to allow it to happen again. I think they do it in spite," he told the crowd. "It's so ridiculous. It's so sad."

He added that Biden "is perhaps the most unpatriotic president in American history."

There was a brief moment of silence during the event, acknowledging the ongoing rescue efforts at the Surfside condo collapse where at least 24 lost their lives.

Trump also hinted towards a potential 2024 presidential run and return to the White House, saying "we are looking at the election, more than looking at it," which provoked applause from the crowd.

"Together we will take back the House, take back the Senate and we will save America," Trump said.

"There's only one way to save our nation," he added. "We have to work for a victory in the mid-terms next year. We have to keep fighting like we are right now."

