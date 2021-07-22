'Wonderfully, Crazy Movement of Prayer': Thousands Gathering at 'Heart of America' to Pray for the Nation

A call to pray for America is taking place Friday in Lebanon, Kansas, the very heart of the nation.

It's called, "Prayer at the Heart of America."

Thousands of people from across the country will be gathering for a time of strategic prayer for God to heal our land and bring revival and restoration.

Doug Small of Project Pray and America's Prayer Meeting is helping to coordinate the national prayer event.

During an interview with CBN News, Small shared how the idea for the prayer rally was born out of a time of intercessory prayer almost 30 years ago.

"An intercessor said, 'I saw a black X across the nation. And I asked the Lord, 'Are you finished,' and the Lord said, 'That's gunpowder. I'm laying gunpowder across the nation. And then a spark hit the center and then the U.S. looked like the Bonanza map,'" Small explained.

He hopes that the spark of prayer in the geographic center of the nation will spread.

"The mission is to start public prayer meetings," Small explained. "What we're doing here, we hope will happen all across the nation. "There will be a map of the U.S. drawn on the ground so you can symbolically prayer walk the U.S."

"I hope that between January and July 2022 that this will happen in every state, at the center of every state," he added. "And then every county and every city until we have a wild, wonderfully crazy movement of prayer and repentance. Our only hope, our only hope is a great awakening."

The event will also include a prayer ride involving eight routes from different starting points across the country. There will be stops for "Calls to Prayer" at pre-determined locations along the way, but all of the routes will converge at Lebanon on July 23.

A caravan of motorcycles will also travel the circumference of the U.S. en route to the prayer rally.

To register or to watch the free prayer event, go to AmericasPrayerMeeting.org.