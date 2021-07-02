Yale Student Gov't Condemns Israel in Resolution with 'Antisemitic Overtones' - Jewish Group Calls It Demonic

Here's proof that some of the people who attend an Ivy League college really don't do their homework. They let someone else do it.

Yale's student council passed a resolution on Sunday condemning the state of Israel for committing "human rights violations."

The Jewish Telegraph Agency (JTA) reports the resolution was written by Yalies 4 Palestine, a campus pro-Palestinian group, accusing Israel of genocide, ethnic cleansing, and apartheid. The pro-Palestinian group had first released the same statement back on May 12 during the Israel-Gaza conflict in which Israel was responding to thousands of rocket attacks on its citizens by the terrorist group Hamas.

The student leaders of the Yale College Council, the undergraduate student government, approved the "Statement of Condemnation" which had been opposed for several weeks by Jewish students.

"As Yale students, we condemn the injustice, genocide, and ethnic cleansing occurring in Palestine," the resolution said.

Two Jewish groups on campus condemned the resolution for its "antisemitic overtones," according to the JTA.

"It characterizes the Jewish state as an agent of the world's most reprehensible forces and guilty of the most unspeakable crimes — in other words, demonically," the news website Forward quoted the campus Yale Hillel, the Joseph Slifka Center for Jewish life, response as saying. "This genealogy may be invisible to its authors and adherents because the outsized perfidy they ascribe to the Jewish state is formulated in distinctly contemporary terms — but is clear, terrifying, and familiar to us."

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

The Yale resolution also tried to draw a similarity between Israel's military actions during the short conflict and American police violence which the Yale students have labeled as "white supremacy" against Black Americans.

"Just as Israel's military imposes the apartheid system against Palestinians, the US police enforces the system of white supremacy against Black Americans," it said.

Other Jewish groups criticized the Yale student government's resolution.

"We condemn these blatant lies and hate being spread!" StandWithUs tweeted.

Disgusting! A resolution has been approved by Yale's student council accusing #Israel of genocide, ethnic cleansing and apartheid. We condemn these blatant lies and hate being spread!https://t.co/9UyCYqOtxB — StandWithUs (@StandWithUs) July 1, 2021

The Combat Antisemitism Movement also tweeted: "Jewish students are on edge after a vehemently anti-Israel statement was adopted on Sunday by the Yale College Council (@theYCCtweets) that condemned the 'injustice, genocide, and ethnic cleansing occurring in Palestine'."

Jewish students are on edge after a vehemently anti-Israel statement was adopted on Sunday by the Yale College Council (@theYCCtweets) that condemned the "injustice, genocide, and ethnic cleansing occurring in Palestine."https://t.co/OejwOvwAOd — Combat Antisemitism Movement (@CombatASemitism) June 29, 2021

Club Z, a Zionist youth group for teenagers, noted in its tweet: "Antisemitism at Yale University. A resolution adopted by the university's undergrad student government, condemned the 'injustice, genocide, and ethnic cleansing occurring in Palestine.' The statement didn't contain a word about Israeli deaths."