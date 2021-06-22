Abortion Survivor Testifies in Congress Against 'Women's Health Protection Act' - Here's Her Remarkable Story

Melissa Ohden, a pro-life speaker, writer, and advocate with the Abortion Survivors Network testified on Capitol Hill last week against the Women's Health Protection Act.

The bill would allow abortion all the way up until birth, use money from taxpayers, and remove restrictions on abortion even after a fetus is deemed viable.

Ohden survived an attempted abortion herself and shared her powerful testimony with CBN's Faith Nation.

"Forty-three years ago, my birth mother Ruth was forced to have a saline infusion abortion," Ohden said. "That type of procedure involved injecting a toxic salt solution into the amniotic fluid that should have protected me in the womb but was meant to poison and scald me to death."

She explained that the procedure for this type of abortion lasted for five days which is longer than usual.

"They couldn't successfully induce Ruth's labor and so on the fifth day when they finally did succeed, they believed that I would be born as a successful abortion, just delivered as a deceased child. And that's the day I was accidentally born alive."

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

Ohden noted that the Women's Health Protection Act is not about healthcare at all - it's about abortion.

"The bill is radical because it disregards the humanity of the unborn and any kind of protections for women and expanding Roe, not just protecting it," she explained. "Sadly, I think one of the most radical pieces for me that I want people to be aware of is that it would make it so that no state law could ever be passed that would restrict abortion...that's radical."

She also commented on the Biden administration removing the Hyde Amendment, which prohibited taxpayer funding of abortion in the federal budget.

"We haven't changed as the people, but this administration has. I think if you ask most people, no matter what they believed about abortion, they would say they don't want their taxpayer funds to go towards it. We need to make it clear that our legislators need to hear from us that Hyde needs to be protected," Ohden concluded.

Faith Nation is seen weekdays on the CBN News Channel.