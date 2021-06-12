Actress Admits She Used to Judge Kirk Cameron 'Simply Because He Found God,' Offers Apology

Adrianne Curry, a former contestant on “America’s Next Top Model” and an actor, took to Facebook this week to admit she was taught by “godless people” in Hollywood to judge Kirk Cameron “simply because he found God.”

“I sneered at the mention of his name,” she wrote, “because my agnostic beliefs set me above all others in my infinite godless greatness. When I really ask myself why I did so, my only truthful answer is that I was surrounded by godless people who fancied themselves better than anyone and everyone who had faith in anything besides their own selfish selves.”

She went on to write that Tinseltown “told me that anyone who was anything besides Muslim, atheist, agnostic, gay, etc., was very bad and stupid.”

***As the number of voices facing big-tech censorship continues to grow, please sign up for Faithwire’s daily newsletter and download the CBN News app, developed by our parent company, to stay up-to-date with the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

She coasted for quite a while on the assumptions about Cameron put in place for her. But then she watched an interview with the “Growing Pains” star, and her perspective changed.

“Recently,” Curry wrote, “I watched an interview with the guy. He came off as very humble and incredibly likable. I watched a few more. Loyal to his wife, a family man, a former atheist who found some meaning in life. He just comes off as a good dude.”

The retired actor said she immediately felt like a jerk for holding such unfair opinions about Cameron, admitting she used to be “intolerable” of those who held different worldviews and beliefs.

“Sorry, dude,” she wrote in her apology to Cameron. “I walked with the flock of sheep who told me what to hate and what to like without question.”

Cameron, for his part, actually responded in the comments section of Curry’s Facebook post, telling the fellow actor a friend of his texted him about her apology.

The 50-year-old Christian celebrity said he is “genuinely grateful” for her kind words.

He went on to share a bit of his testimony with her.

“After losing my faith in atheism at 18,” Cameron wrote, “I asked the maker of all the beautiful and purposeful things I saw in the world (stars, galaxies, sunrises, purple hydrangeas, children, laughter, deep grief, good food, love, loyalty, courage, honor…) to help me understand the truth about it all. And I started to say, ‘Thank you.’”

“I too, as a young man on top of all the Teen-Beat world in Hollywood, thought I was bigger and better than a made-up god-crutch,” he continued. “But I too was just following the herd of sheep, running with those who wanted to see themselves as too smart to believe or trust in God. I kept denying God’s existence But then, thankfully, I ran out of excuses. I didn’t find God in Babylon; He wasn’t lost. I was lost, and He found me. Blessing to you on your journey.”

In 2017, Cameron defended the rights of atheists to disbelieve in God, arguing religious liberty is just as critical to agnostics as it is to believers.

He said at the time a person wouldn’t “want to be an atheist in a certain kind of country that insists on only one religion.”

“If you have religious liberty, which allows you to be here in the U.S. and practice your faith according to the dictates of your conscience under law, you can be an atheist without worrying that you’re going to be thrown in prison for that.”