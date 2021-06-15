Biden Reaffirms US Commitment to NATO, Alliance Calls Out Russia, China for Menacing Global Security

WASHINGTON – President Biden is wrapping up meetings with NATO leaders in Brussels. Their talks focused on threats posed by Russia and China as Biden now prepares for a high-stakes summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin.

"NATO is critically important to U.S. interests," Biden said, reaffirming American commitment to the alliance.

The allied nations addressed the growing challenges posed by China and Russia and released a joint statement naming China a new security threat, calling out it's "assertive behavior."

"NATO leaders called on China to uphold its international commitments and to act responsibly in the international system," said NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

NATO's warning about China included its growing nuclear arsenal and military cooperation with Russia.

In a high-stakes meeting scheduled for Wednesday, Biden will sit down with Putin where he's expected to confront the authoritarian leader on several issues including meddling in U.S. elections and cyber-attacks from Russia-based gangs.

"I'm going to make clear to President Putin that there are areas where we can cooperate if he chooses," said Biden. "And if he chooses not to cooperate and acts in a way that he has in the past relative to cybersecurity and some other activities, then we will respond. We will respond in kind."

NATO's warning about Russia cited Moscow's military buildup, cyber aggression, and encroachment on Ukraine.



Michael O'Hanlon with the Brookings Institute tells CBN News that unless the Biden administration has a clear plan to check Russian interests in Europe, little will come from the summit.

"I don't know what Biden's view is on the future of NATO expansion, and until he's figured that out and integrated that with some of these economic issues like the gas pipeline, I worry that at best the summit will get us nowhere and at worst it will push us in a negative direction," said O'Hanlon.

Biden also met with Turkey's President Erdogan as U.S. relations with Turkey remain strained with one of the biggest challenges being a major weapons purchase from Russia.