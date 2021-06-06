Eric Metaxas Radio Show Banned From YouTube For Violating Community Standards

Big Tech is continuing to silence, censor, and even cancel messages from conservatives.

New York Times best-selling author, speaker, and conservative Christian, Eric Metaxas, announced last week that YouTube has terminated his radio show channel for failure to comply with the platforms community guidelines.

"In regards to YouTube terminating my radio show channel, it's been clear to us for some time that they wanted to wipe us out," Metaxas wrote in a Facebook post.

The Christian Post reports that "The Eric Metaxas Radio Show" was canceled under YouTube's "longstanding three strikes system" after the channel shared videos pertaining to vaccine passports and the 2020 presidential election.

"Specifically, we removed content that violated our policies on COVID-19 medical misinformation and presidential election integrity," a YouTube spokesperson said in the email.

Metaxas explained that his team did the "very best to comply" with YouTube's "creepy Marxist community standards." But the video platform has been "digging into some of our older videos to find things they could use against us."

"As their uncredited hero Stalin infamously said, 'Show me the man and I will find you the crime,'" Metaxas wrote. "The loss to us financially is devastating, but when you are speaking truth at a time such as this you cannot be daunted by such things. None of my heroes ever were and by God's grace I never will be."

Chris Himes, the show's digital media producer, said "We got four strikes (three and an initial warning) over the past few months. We were a few days from one of the warnings expiring. So they whacked us."

One of the videos that was removed from YouTube was an interview with Christian and conservative businessman, Mike Lindell.

Another included an interview with former Republican Congresswoman Michele Bachmann. Her discussion was related to the events on Jan. 6, about a "new era in America," and our "cultural, political and spiritual future."

And a video with John Zmirak discussing the censorship of the "violence-supporting left" was deleted.

"We even took down everything that we thought might offend them in the Communist Party, and they still knocked us off totally," Metaxas said. "They didn't just take us off for two weeks or something. It's an extraordinary thing. We're living through strange times."

FINALLY... Youtube decided that because we violated their "community standards" my show has been entirely kicked off their platform. In related news, the CCP and the North Korean govt don't like our videos. So would you PLEASE subscribe to us on @Rumble?https://t.co/vIs0Pn4nFq — Eric Metaxas (@ericmetaxas) June 1, 2021

A second channel, "Eric Metaxas," is still active and his radio show is available on Rumble.

CBN News reached out to Google, which owns YouTube, for a comment but did not hear back at the time of publication.