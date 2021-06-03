Displaying 30+ Stories
Is COVID Virtual Learning the Same as Home Schooling? What Parents Need to Know

06-03-2021
CBN News
Parents and child homeschooling
The COVID pandemic hit our educational system hard, and one of the major shifts for many families came through home-based learning.

A census report found that homeschooling doubled during COVID, including a jump in Black families switching to home education for the first time.

Meanwhile, although many children were temporarily taught at home because of school shutdowns, homeschooling is actually still different from the virtual learning many families have experienced over the last year.

ABOVE: For more on that and how parents can be prepared for a total switch to homeschooling, CBN News spoke with Anne Miller, the executive director of the Home Educators Association of Virginia.

The group has a free conference coming up June 9-11, 2021, called Homeschooling with Confidence: Unstoppable


 

