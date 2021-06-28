Make-A-Wish Does About Face, Will Grant Wishes Regardless of Vaccine Status After Backlash

The Make-A-Wish Foundation received heavy criticism after announcing it would grant wishes to eligible children and their family members if they were vaccinated for COVID-19.

Richard Davis, CEO, and president of Make-a-Wish America said in a video released Thursday that wishes involving air travel and large gatherings will resume on September 15 for those who are two weeks past full vaccination.

This is literally a new low for humanity. Terminally ill children will not be granted a wish.. from the make a wish foundation… unless.. you guessed it.. they’re fully vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/bjx1XMvLu6 — Pelham_3 (@Pelham_3) June 24, 2021

The organization had suspended air travel and wishes involving large gatherings due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Davis said the recent decision was made after consulting with medical professionals and the CDC.

"We've approached this responsibility with a focus and diligence for your family's health and safety," he explained in the video.

Davis also noted that proof of vaccination won't be required, however, adult participants must sign a letter of understanding certifying that they and any participating minors have been vaccinated.

In a statement released Sunday, the foundation appeared to have reversed its course, indicating that "Make-A-Wish will continue to grant wishes for all eligible children" and the organization "will not require anyone to get vaccinated to receive a wish."

However, comments regarding Davis's announcement were shared on social media which ranged from "insanely cruel" to "utterly vile."

One user wrote, "Will never donate to them! These children often have weak amune systems so why would anyone risk giving them a vaccine that hasn't gone through extensive research."

Another user tweeted, "Nothing much shocks me anymore. But this made me gasp out loud. What an atrociously despicable thing to do. Those children may not even be able to have a vaccine due to their conditions. What kind of evil does it take to blackmail dying children and their families?

One person wrote, "Absolutely disgusting guess I'll make my daughters wishes come true myself!"

And another user commented, "The Make a Wish Foundation is going to discriminate against unvaccinated terminal kids. What a disgrace of a world we live in! Our children deserve better!!"

In an email to CBN News on Monday, a Make-A-Wish representative said the organization "has not, does not and will not deny wishes to children who are not vaccinated. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Make-A-Wish has safely granted over 6,500 wishes to children and families regardless of vaccination status."

"Make-A-Wish will continue to grant wishes to children who are not vaccinated. We respect everyone's freedom of choice," the representative continued. "We understand that there are many families whose children aren't eligible for the vaccine yet, and we also know that there are families who are choosing not to get the vaccine. This will only serve to expand the number of wishes Make-A-Wish is able to grant."

