Massachusetts High School Graduate Gives $40K Scholarship Away to Bless Fellow Students in Need

One graduating high school senior in Massachusetts earned a $40,000 scholarship for college but asked school officials to give the endowment to another student.

Verda Tetteh from Fitchburgh, who is heading to Harvard, was awarded the scholarship for general excellence, WBZ News in Boston reports.

The 17-year-old said it was an honor to receive the money but feels it would better benefit someone else. With other scholarships in hand, she suggested that the money go to one or more students.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

"It is such a great honor, but I also know that I am not the most in need of it," Verda said.

She added, "I'm excited to see who it helps and how that changes their life, so I am so happy that God gave me the strength to do that."

She made the announcement during this year's commencement and received a standing ovation for her grace and goodwill.

Verda said her inspiration to act came from her Christian faith and her mother, who graduated from a community college at the age of 47.



Rosemary Tetteh brought Verda to the U.S. from Ghana, West Africa when she was a child. The proud mother said she is confident that Verda is ready for life.

"Now I'm 100 percent sure she is ready to go into the world on her own," Rosemary stated.

The college-bound student is looking forward to beginning her pre-med studies this fall.

"I feel like, you know, God has gotten me this far and he will take me the rest of the way," Verda concluded.