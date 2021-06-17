Survey Reveals 51% of Americans Say They Have a Biblical Worldview but Don't Believe What the Bible Teaches

ABOVE: Family Research Council President Tony Perkins appeared on the Wednesday edition of CBN News's Faith Nation to talk about the results of the national survey on a biblical worldview. Faith Nation is seen weeknights on the CBN News Channel.

The Family Research Council's Center for Biblical Worldview conducted a nationwide survey in an effort to find out whether people possess a biblical worldview and how they seek to integrate that into their life.

Among the 1,000 American adults interviewed across the nation, 51 percent said they have a biblical worldview. However, the survey revealed big inconsistencies between what they believe and what the Bible teaches.

The FRC poll was conducted during May found:

31 percent believe it's very important for their faith to influence every area of their life.

13 percent don't let their faith influence politics

30 percent say politics does affect their faith

55 percent do let their faith impact their personal relationships

5 percent say faith doesn't change their social connections

And the polling revealed seven out of ten adults believe that God does (or might) exist, 78 percent said that God cares "a lot" about what they believe and does in relation to every measure of society.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

A large number of young adults claim to have a biblical worldview, even though data from the American Worldview Inventory shows a sharp contrast.

44 percent of Millennials claim a biblical worldview but only 4 percent have one

53 percent of Gen Xers say they have a biblical worldview, however, only 6 percent do

54 percent of Baby Boomers state they have a biblical worldview when only 8 percent actually do

And 62 percent of Elders (the combined generations of people over 75 years of age) claim to have a biblical worldview but 9 percent have one

Additionally, race and ethnicity provided some significant differences.

48 percent of White adults say they have a biblical worldview but only 7 percent do

59 percent of Hispanic adults claim to have a biblical worldview but only 3 percent have one

63 percent of Blacks say they have a biblical worldview but data found that only 5 percent do

45 percent of Asians acknowledge that they have a biblical worldview but only 4 percent have one

The political ideology of those polled also revealed considerable differences.

74 percent of conservatives said they have a biblical worldview but only 16 percent do

49 percent of moderates said they have a biblical worldview but only 3 percent have one

33 percent of liberals said they have a biblical worldview yet a mere 1 percent were correct

Additionally, discrepancies were discovered among the 51 percent of people who participated in the survey who claim to have a biblical worldview.

26 percent believe that forms of wealth have been entrusted to them by God to manage for His purposes

29 percent believe that the best indication of success is consistent obedience to God

33 percent believe that human beings are born with a sinful nature and can only be saved by Jesus Christ

47 percent believe that they will go to Heaven when they die if they confess their sins and accept Jesus Christ as their Savior

48 percent believe that it is important for their religious faith to influence every aspect of life

49 percent say that the most probable source of moral instruction would be the Bible

49 percent agree reincarnation is a possibility after they die

"Christians have a duty to stand against the prevailing cultural tides and proclaim God's truth to a dark and wandering world. But before you stand, you need solid ground," said FRC President Tony Perkins. "The Center for Biblical Worldview is designed to give Christians a firm foundation so that they can engage the culture by being rooted in God's Word. Every Christian can and should obtain a biblical worldview -- which is only achieved when a person believes that the Bible is true, authoritative, and then taught how it is applicable to every area of life, which enables them to live out those beliefs. We look forward with eagerness for how God will use our new Center for Biblical Worldview."