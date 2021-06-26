US Air Force Base Hosts Drag Show to Demonstrate Commitment to 'Diversity and Inclusion'

Nellis Air Force Base near Las Vegas hosted a drag queen show last week in order to demonstrate its commitment to “diversity and inclusion.”

A spokesperson for Nellis told Newsweek the base “is committed to providing and championing an environment that is characterized by equal opportunity, diversity, and inclusion,” adding that “base leaders remain supportive of events and initiatives that reinforce the Air Force’s emphasis on diversity and inclusion toward recognizing the value every one of our airmen brings to the team.”

***As the number of voices facing big-tech censorship continues to grow, please sign up for Faithwire’s daily newsletter and download the CBN News app, developed by our parent company, to stay up-to-date with the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

The “Drag-u-Nellis” show, hosted last Thursday, was planned by the base’s Pride committee and featured well-known drag stars from the Vegas strip.

On the flyer for the event, it said the show as intended to help attendees “discover the significance of drag in the LGBT+ community.”

The flyer was shared on Twitter by Brian Kimber, a special warfare veteran in the Air Force.

So @NellisAFB is having a base-sanctioned drag Queen show; isn’t that awesome? Maybe some of our military “journalists” can call them up and ask them about this. pic.twitter.com/CJdGjpuun9 — BKactual (@BravoKiloActual) June 18, 2021

In a sarcastic follow-up tweet, Kimber wrote, “I guess the airmen at [Nellis] have completely mastered air and ground combat so they can relax with an event that has grown men in dresses twerking; very cool!”

Another commenter said he is “so embarrassed for our military.”

“Some of you may think this OK,” he tweeted, “but many more of us are disgusted and find this appalling and disrespectful to those in uniform past and present. On a global stage we are being laughed at.”

“I love drag shows [and] it’s great entertainment,” added someone else. “But I’m totally lost on this new ‘woke’ agenda being pushed on our military. Their oath is to support [and] defend the constitution, not to learn the history of drag.”

In total, some 180 people attended the event last Thursday, according to a base spokesperson, who said the feedback from attendees “was resoundingly positive.”

As of October 2019, Nellis employs around 9,500 military and civilian personnel, making it one of the largest single employers in Southern Nevada.