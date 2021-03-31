'All Glory Goes to God': Baylor University Makes History With Team's First NCAA Final Four Since 1950

Christian colleges are flourishing during NCAA's March Madness as another university is celebrating a historic achievement.

Baylor University's men's basketball team is headed to the Final Four for the first time in 71 years after defeating the Arkansas Razorbacks 81-72 Monday. Baylor Bears head coach Scott Drew wasted no time placing the focus on our Lord and Savior.

"First and foremost, we've got to give all the honor and glory to God, for blessing us with this," Drew said.

There's a lot you can say about @BaylorMBB, but perhaps the best thing is that they know it's all for something bigger. #SicEm, indeed. https://t.co/QXqE2VwdzB — BaylorProud (@BaylorProud) March 31, 2021

The Bears scored the first seven points and held onto the lead by as many as 18 points during the first half of the game. Much of Baylor's winning shots were by senior guard MaCio Teague, scoring 22 points, including three 3-pointers.

During a post-game press conference, Teague said he was grateful for the victory but gave all the praise to God.

"It means the world, but all glory goes to God in these situations, win or lose," he said. "God still brings us here, and we're here for His glory. We're just really happy that everything is working out the way it is right now."

Ultimately this Texas-based team is proud of their loyalty to the "culture of JOY": Jesus, Others, and then Yourself.

"That's our way of thinking here," star guard Jared Butler told Sports Spectrum. "Because we are at Baylor, we can say the word 'Jesus' and that can be our brand, our culture. I'm joyful because I get to be with these guys, get to practice, and play. It's a joy to be together."

Earlier in the NCAA contest, Oklahoma's Oral Roberts University celebrated the school's first tournament win since 1974. The Golden Eagles advanced to the Sweet 16 last Saturday where they nearly beat the Razorbacks 72-70.

ORU coach Paul Mills said the team was grateful for the wins but honoring the name of Jesus Christ is what's really important.

"120 million people gather every Sunday and 180 million on Easter gather to celebrate one name, and that is the name of Jesus Christ," Mills explained. "So to be at an institution that honors that 'There is no other name under heaven and earth which men must be saved' - to be at an institution that honors that, and we can give them something to celebrate, at the same time."

Baylor's next game is against the University of Houston this Saturday in the Final Four.

