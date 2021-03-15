Biden Border Crisis Exploding – Orders FEMA Disaster Responders to Help

Drone video shows the many asylum seekers waiting to enter the United States at a makeshift processing center in Granjeno, Texas.

Unaccompanied minors arriving at the border are supposed to be transferred to the Department of Health and Human Services, but the surge at the border has exceeded shelter capacity.

More than 4,200 children are currently in Border Patrol custody with another 9,000 in shelters. Officials are so overwhelmed that the Biden administration has ordered FEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Administration – which usually only helps with natural disasters – to help care for the growing number of minors.

Denise Bell from Amnesty International says, "The children held right now in the Customs and Border Protection facilities, they don't belong there. That is not a place for holding children. That is a place for adult men."

The surge of children and teens at the border comes after the Biden administration reversed some of the policies of the Trump administration.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi calls it a humanitarian crisis but blames President Trump for it. She told ABC, "This is a humanitarian challenge to all of us. What the administration has inherited is a broken system at the border, and they are working to correct that in the children's interest."

Texas Governor Greg Abbott told Fox News the Biden administration's "open border policies" are not only creating more illegal immigration to the U.S. but have enriched Mexican drug cartels that profit from smuggling migrants across the border.

"The border patrol and everybody in Texas have known that this is coming," Abbott said, "They're finally stepping up and providing resources this needs, but it's a day late and it's really far short."

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy says Republican leaders are heading to the border today to see the crisis firsthand.



"We'll be traveling to the border, myself with 12 other members, to see firsthand and come back with a solution to make sure our border is secure and make sure we can end this crisis that Biden has created," McCarthy said.

Meanwhile, House Democrats will put forward two bills this week to give legal status for millions of so-called "Dreamers," undocumented immigrants who entered the country as children.

