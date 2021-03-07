'Good News That Heals, Saves, Frees': Let Us Worship Events, Album Offers Hope and Healing

Christian artist Sean Feucht's "Let Us Worship" events have been hugely successful as they continue to heal the weary and heavyhearted, but his latest album is also flourishing after recently topping the music charts.

Let Us Worship - Azusa, landed the #1 spot over all genres on iTunes and it received a five-star review. Feucht thanked his fans for their unwavering support.

"YOU GUYS ARE THE ACTUAL BEST!!! YOU STEPPED IN AND CRUSHED IT!!! Never seen an album with that many positive reviews!! I THINK WE MAYBE MADE HISTORY!!! THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU OUR FAMILY IS SO GRATEFUL!!"

"WORSHIP to KING JESUS is the #1 most downloaded sound today on iTunes!!! OVER ALL OTHER GENRES!! GOD'S PLAN CANNOT BE CANCELLED!! Let the fame of His name go viral!!"

The celebration comes just a week after Feucht's album had been blocked and banned by his digital distributor, TuneCore. The company indicated that the action was made in error and moved forward with the release.

Meanwhile, Feucht brought his worship event to Mesa, Arizona on Saturday, where a man confessed on stage that he was finally free from drug addiction after years of battling the abuse.

"METH ADDICT FOR DECADES FREED!!!!!! The BEST NEWS on your Saturday is the GOOD NEWS that heals, saves, and frees! He's still doing it! We're coming after EVERYONE BOUND IN CHAINS!!!"

Feucht started #LetUsWorship last year as states were cracking down on churches, banning Sunday church services. So he took his worship events outdoors, traveling from state to state, as both a form of protest and as a way to spread revival around America.

And he plans to continue spreading God's Word across the country.

During a recent interview with CBN News, Feucht said the church always comes through and that will not change in 2021.

"I believe this is going to be an incredible hour for the church - 2021 is going to be a beautiful hour for the church in America," he said. "With the intensity of this season as we've seen all over the world and revival history, the church always rises to the occasion and I believe it's going to happen this year and I'm so excited. We're seeing thousands gather together in these cities across America. There is a hunger that I've never seen before and I believe it's going to increase. Nothing can stop the spread of an unstoppable Kingdom."

"We're just getting started...it's just beginning. I feel an incredible grace and now more than ever, we gotta gather in the spirit of unity, to seek the face of the Lord and go after His Kingdom in this hour."

Let Us Worship will be in Fresno and Riverside, California on March 13 and 14.

To find out more about the worship events, click here.